Man hauled from Portsmouth home after emergency services blocked off street

Paramedics and firefighters were called to Westfield Road in Eastney this afternoon, blocking off the road from midday.

The operation was being led by South Central Ambulance Service, with firefighters attending to assist.

Paramedics pictured at the scene in Westfield Road, Eastney. Photo: Clare Ash

Now, eyewitnesses have described seeing someone being removed from a property along the road.

Clare Ash, who watched the incident unfold, said: ‘I noticed three ambulances earlier, blocking the street. They were attending a house a few doors down from me.

‘A well-built gentleman, possibly in his 60s, appeared on a stretcher on the cherry- picker, and was lowered to the ground, to a spontaneous cheer from onlooking neighbours.

‘The medics attended to the patient whilst the fire crew packed away their gear, and he was loaded into an ambulance and driven away.’

Firefighters were called in to help lift the man from his home.

South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

