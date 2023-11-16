News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man sentenced to more than 5 years for involvement in supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth

A man has been jailed for more than 5 years for his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 14:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Samuel Tshimbalanga, 21, was part of the ‘Aiden’ drugs line and sent marketing messages out in bulk to drug users in the Portsmouth area.

The phone used to send these messages was seized by police, who stopped and searched Tshimbalanga under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on May 18 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tshimbalanga had been concealing the device in his underwear.

Most Popular
Samuel Tshimbalanga has been jailed for more than 5 years for his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth.Samuel Tshimbalanga has been jailed for more than 5 years for his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth.
Samuel Tshimbalanga has been jailed for more than 5 years for his involvement in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth.

Following enquiries, including an examination of the phone, Tshimbalanga was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 22.

SEE ALSO: Bronze cannon stolen from Royal Armouries collection with artefacts missing from Fort Nelson

Appearing at the same court today (November 16), Tshimbalanga, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 5 years and 7 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also handed an 8 month sentence, to be served concurrently, for possession of CS spray in Portsmouth on 12 August 2020.

PC Samuel Davy said: “Today’s sentence follows an investigation led by the Portsmouth Priority Crime Team into the ‘Aiden’ drug line – responsible for selling heroin and crack cocaine in Portsmouth.

“Tshimbalanga was in charge of holding the line and sending out bulk marketing messages to potential customers.

“Through intelligence gathering, Tshimbalanga was identified and subsequently stopped by officers near Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth. These proactive efforts led to the recovery of a phone which was crucial in identifying Tshimbalanga’s role in the Aiden line.”

The police are encouraging anyone with information about drugs supply in their neighbourhood to report this to the police.