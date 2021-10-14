Officers were called at 10.59pm yesterday (October 13) to a report that the man had been found on Fawcett Road, Southsea, with an injury to his chest.

The 22-year-old was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains today in a stable condition. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are seeking witnesses

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are working to establish the circumstances of how the man came to be injured, as well as how he came to be located on Fawcett Road and would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries.

‘The man is believed to have left the Guildhall Walk area at around 10pm and taken a route which is currently unclear to Fawcett Road.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who appeared to be injured between 10pm and 10.30pm or an altercation taking place.

‘Perhaps you have dash cam footage, Ring doorbell or private CCTV footage from the local area at the times specified?

‘Officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries, do come and speak to them if you have any questions or concerns.’

Anyone with any information have been asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 44210412132, or online at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

