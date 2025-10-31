A man was talked out of “jumping off” a Portsmouth bridge following intervention from two Good Samaritans.

London Road, Hilsea, near the the Shell garage. | Joe Williams

The stricken man was spotted precariously on a bridge on London Road, Hilsea, on Monday around 3.30pm. Emergency crews raced to the concern for welfare before the man was taken into the care of the ambulance service.

But he was saved when two construction workers “went up and spoke him out of it”, according to an eyewitness. The witness said she saw the man “try to jump off the bridge” before she returned a short while later to discover he was ok. “I hope he’s ok and a massive well done to the two construction workers,” she said.

The witness added: “I genuinely hope everyone is ok and wanted to say how brave the gentleman is for not going through with it, there’s always someone there for you.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 3:30pm on Monday 27 October to a report of a concern for welfare of a man on London Road in Hilsea.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”