Man found guilty of broad daylight Portsmouth stabbing caught on camera

A man who denied a broad daylight stabbing in a busy Portsmouth street that was caught on camera has been found guilty.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

Gary Baldacchino, 39, of London Road, Portsmouth, is now due to be sentenced for unlawful wounding and possession of a knife/blade in a public place following the “savage” attack in front of horrified locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested and charged after a 53-year-old man was knifed in the stomach at 12.32pm on Wednesday 5 February on Kingston Road, near to Kingston Crescent. Police later revealed the man was in a “serious but stable” condition.

Meanwhile an 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder before being bailed.

The incident, which was captured on camera, prompted a massive police response at the scene before the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his stomach - which was initially described by police as “serious” and “potentially life threatening”.

Kingston Road street attack in Portsmouth leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

A social media video which recorded the incident showed a scrap involving two men - one of whom was brandishing a knife - before another man nearby was stabbed by Baldacchino. Police said the man involved in the initial altercation “was not injured”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for nearby Lalys Pharmacy previously said the incident started on the street before the victim sought help in the pharmacy. “The victim staggered to the pharmacy where our staff were able to attend to his wounds until the ambulance crew took over,” they said.

The horrifying broad daylight attack caused a massive disturbance in the area. One business owner said at the time: “I turned up to chaos. There were police and paramedics everywhere. It was carnage.

“There were all sorts of rumours flying about but it was at least good to hear (from the police) it wasn’t a random attack. It was of some comfort to know there wasn’t a lunatic on the loose running about. It’s savage what happened in broad daylight. It’s business as usual today.”

Another local said: “It’s a shame and very sad. But there’s a lot of trouble here. It’s a magnet for trouble. There’s lots of families nearby too which makes it even worse. The area is dangerous and something needs to be done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldacchino was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for trial and has now been found guilty having denied the offences. He will be sentenced on November 6.

A 23-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and a 19-year-old-woman all from Portsmouth who were originally arrested as part of police enquiries were released with no further action.