A man with a stoma bag braved “awful” weather to complete a “very tough” challenge of cycling the length of the country to raise over £6,000 for Rowans Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Short after completing his challenge | Chris Short

Chris Short, 50, from Widley, has “lost count of the number of operations” he’s had after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease 25 years ago - a serious lifelong bowel condition.

He completed his two-week 1,000 mile challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John o’ Groats - with an average of 75 miles completed each day. The ride was made more difficult with the colostomy bag Chris has been using for the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after completing his journey and now raising just short of £6,500 - smashing his £500 target - Chris said: “It was very tough, but if it wasn’t everyone would be doing it. It was everything I hoped it would be and more.

“The weather was awful in Cornwall and Devon, constant rain for nearly three days, but I did have a tail wind most of the journey. I met amazing and generous people along the way and saw beautiful places in the UK. I did it over two weeks, averaging about 75 miles a day.”

Speaking of his Crohn’s disease, Chris said: “I’ve had it for 25 years and have had a stoma for the last three years. I’ve lost count of the amount of operations I’ve had. I think it’s 14.

“I’m on my third stoma. I’ve been terribly ill over the years. Sadly my 17 year old daughter was also diagnosed with it too just over three years ago. However I’m fit and well now and couldn’t wait to tackle this challenge unsupported on my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an epic event and even more tricky with having to deal with my Crohn’s and the complications that are involved with having a colostomy bag.”

To donate go to: www.justgiving.com/page/chris-short-24