News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Marwell Zoo: Hampshire zoo offers families reduced ticket prices

Marwell Zoo has extended the family ticket until November which means tickets are reduced.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST- 2 min read

Families with up to two adults and at least one child will be able to enjoy a full day of fun at Marwell Zoo up until the end of November as the zoo extends their family ticket.

The ticket represents a saving of £40 for a family of two adults and three children which means each ticket costs just £15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The zoo has a host of new animal species, including caracara, bush dogs, Brazilian guinea pigs and rock hyrax as well as rough tailed plated lizard, ocellated bronze skinks and European green toads.

Marwell Zoo has extended its family ticket until November.Marwell Zoo has extended its family ticket until November.
Marwell Zoo has extended its family ticket until November.
Most Popular

Sean Mannie, Commercial Director, said: “Following the success of our “Five for £75” family tickets, we’re delighted to be able to continue offering them until the end of November, allowing even more families to visit Marwell Zoo at an accessible rate.

SEE ALSO: Blossom Health Gosport takes over from Bury Road Surgery - and it is now open

“At an equivalent of £15 per person, for a family of two adults and three children, these tickets represent fantastic value for money and give families an opportunity to enjoy time together, explore our 140-acre park and learn about our rare and threatened species.

“With several new exciting animal species, a new exhibit and lots of babies born over the summer it’s a great time to come and see what’s changed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The upcycled Thriving Through Nature habitat, allows guests to touch, smell and feel their way through an arid landscape full of herbs, shrubs and trees as well as reptiles, amphibians and mammals.

To make a booking and visit the zoo, click the link.

Related topics:Hampshire