The ticket represents a saving of £40 for a family of two adults and three children which means each ticket costs just £15.

The zoo has a host of new animal species, including caracara, bush dogs, Brazilian guinea pigs and rock hyrax as well as rough tailed plated lizard, ocellated bronze skinks and European green toads.

Marwell Zoo has extended its family ticket until November.

Sean Mannie, Commercial Director, said: “Following the success of our “Five for £75” family tickets, we’re delighted to be able to continue offering them until the end of November, allowing even more families to visit Marwell Zoo at an accessible rate.

“At an equivalent of £15 per person, for a family of two adults and three children, these tickets represent fantastic value for money and give families an opportunity to enjoy time together, explore our 140-acre park and learn about our rare and threatened species.

“With several new exciting animal species, a new exhibit and lots of babies born over the summer it’s a great time to come and see what’s changed.”

