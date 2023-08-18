Marwell Zoo hosting two quiet glow evenings for guests with special educational needs this December
The quiet nights will take place on December 4 and December 11 and the zoo will reduce the volume of the music around the event and reduce capacity so guests can enjoy a calmer and less crowded environment.
Glow Marwell is an amazing sensory friendly experience and people can immerse themselves in a nature lights trail consisting of half a million gently twinkling lights, brand new illuminations, photo opportunities and interactive elements.
Father Christmas will also be making an appearance at Quiet Glow and he will be inside his festive woodland cabin on both dates to spread seasonal cheer.
If guests would like to meet him, they can turn up at the cabin and pay on the day.
Tickets are £10 per child, aged 0-17, and the ticket will also include a gift and they cannot be booked in advance.
Nicky Cole, Senior Events Manager, said: “We’re hugely excited about welcoming guests to our magical Glow Marwell Christmas event this year. However, we can appreciate this time of year can be, at times, overwhelming, particularly for those with special educational needs.
“We hope our Quiet Glow events will provide a welcoming and sensory friendly space for all those families who may struggle with loud crowded environments, so the magic of Christmas can be enjoyed by all.”
This year’s multicoloured light tunnel spans an incredible 36 metres and a bespoke made Enchanted Tree will tower overhead.
The Wishing Tree will return, along with snow machines, Christmas trees and the incredibly popular fire pits for marshmallow toasting.
The zoo is offering one free carer for every paying guest with accessibility needs and guests with Glow Marwell tickets can access the zoo for free from 1pm to see the animals ahead of the evening event.
The animal houses will close at 3.30pm and Glow Marwell will be inviting guests to experience the zoo in a different light when the trail lights up from 4pm until 8pm.