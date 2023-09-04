The new arrival, born to mother Ellen and father Angus, arrived early in the morning of August 29 and keepers turned up for work on Tuesday morning to find the new arrival still wet, having very recently been born.

Guests on Tuesday were amongst the first to see the Endangered foal getting to grips with walking, frolicking and testing its limbs in the zoo’s Wild Explorers area.

The number of Grevy’s zebra in the wild is currently reported to be stable thanks to changing attitudes towards these animals in their local populations.

Tanya Langenhorst, Conservation Biologist at Marwell Wildlife, said: “Currently the European ex situ programme (EEP) for the Grevy’s zebra has very low numbers and the birth of any Grevy’s zebra foal is therefore very much needed and welcome.

“We also work in the field to conserve the Grevy’s zebra in the remote north of Kenya. We have a network of 24 scouts who patrol the area daily, record all sightings of wildlife and set camera traps to monitor the movement and behaviour of the species.

“As EEP coordinator, it is my role to link the zoo work with the field work and keep both sides informed. Our work in Kenya is financially supported by other European holders of Grevy’s zebra as part of the EEP.

Lisa Keywood, Animal keeper, Hoofstock, said: “Born to mum Ellen and dad Angus, the foal is a great new addition to the Grevy's herd.

“It's a huge success for the overall Grevy's zebra population in captivity and the conservation of the species.