Mdalasini was the first Kirk’s dik-dik ever to have been born at Marwell so the arrival of a sibling and playmate is a great achievement for the team.

The newest little arrival was born to mother, Caramel and father, Jos on September 9.

Marwell Zoo has welcomed a second tiny dik-dik calf to Marwell Zoo, a sibling for Mdalasini who was born in March this year. Picture: Helen Pinchin

The youngster and its mother were initially left to bond behind the scenes but are now enjoying their habitat with the rest of the group.

A Marwell Animal Keeper said: “We knew mum was expecting and she was close to her due date, but for the calf to be born out on the hardstand was a surprise to our animal team and the rest of the Kirk’s dik-dik. It’s settled in well with the rest of the group and has been seen spending time with mum Caramel and sister Mdalasini throughout the habitat. When they are young they take themselves to sit in safe places around the habitat to rest. It’s a welcome addition to the group.”

