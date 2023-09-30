Marwell Zoo: Hampshire zoo welcomes second dik-dik calf this year
Marwell Zoo has welcomed a second dik-dik calf to Marwell Zoo, a sibling for Mdalasini who was born in March this year.
Mdalasini was the first Kirk’s dik-dik ever to have been born at Marwell so the arrival of a sibling and playmate is a great achievement for the team.
The newest little arrival was born to mother, Caramel and father, Jos on September 9.
The youngster and its mother were initially left to bond behind the scenes but are now enjoying their habitat with the rest of the group.
These tiny antelope are native to Africa where they thrive in arid savanna habitats, riverine woodland and rocky hills.
A Marwell Animal Keeper said: “We knew mum was expecting and she was close to her due date, but for the calf to be born out on the hardstand was a surprise to our animal team and the rest of the Kirk’s dik-dik. It’s settled in well with the rest of the group and has been seen spending time with mum Caramel and sister Mdalasini throughout the habitat. When they are young they take themselves to sit in safe places around the habitat to rest. It’s a welcome addition to the group.”
Kirk’s dik-dik can be found in Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia and they are currently listed on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as Least Concern.