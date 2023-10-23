Marwell Zoo in Hampshire is celebrating 10 years of International Snow Leopard Day
Known as the “Ghost of the Mountains” snow leopards live amongst the rugged landscapes of Central and South Asia and their conservation has never been more critical.
In 2013, the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (GSLEP) was set up to bring 12 snow leopard range countries together.
The aim of the initiative was to seek agreement to secure the long-term survival of Snow leopards and their natural environment and consequently the natural balance of these mountain ecosystems.
It is estimated that up to 7,500 snow leopards remain in the wild, but the exact number is unknown.
Marwell’s Director of Conservation, Professor Philip Riordan was one of the founders of GSLEP and he has worked with snow leopards in their natural habitats for 17 years.
He said: “I think now with the work we’ve been doing and the work our teams in snow leopard range states have put in place, the awareness and understanding we have about snow leopards does give me confidence we are not going to lose a species by accident, which could have been the case.
“The fact we’re able to support and develop local conservationists in communities living with these majestic creatures is going to provide us with the ability to protect snow leopards, other species and their ecosystems. Without their involvement, we are always going to struggle to make a positive impact.”
Primary challenges include habitat loss, poaching, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict. Their skins are used for rugs and luxury décor and their bones are used in traditional medicines.
Today Marwell is working on initiatives to safeguard the future of snow leopards in China, Kazakstan and Bhutan as well as transboundary projects working collaboratively across international borders to protect the future of snow leopards.
Engaging with local communities is at the heart of our snow leopard conservation efforts. The zoo provides training so that local people can research and monitor animals, understanding their behaviours and specific needs.