Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Known as the “Ghost of the Mountains” snow leopards live amongst the rugged landscapes of Central and South Asia and their conservation has never been more critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the initiative was to seek agreement to secure the long-term survival of Snow leopards and their natural environment and consequently the natural balance of these mountain ecosystems.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marwell Zoo is celebrating ten years of International Snow Leopard Day. Picture credit: Marwell Wildlife and Institute of Zoology, Kazakhstan and The Wildlife Institute, Beijing Forest University, China.

It is estimated that up to 7,500 snow leopards remain in the wild, but the exact number is unknown.

He said: “I think now with the work we’ve been doing and the work our teams in snow leopard range states have put in place, the awareness and understanding we have about snow leopards does give me confidence we are not going to lose a species by accident, which could have been the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact we’re able to support and develop local conservationists in communities living with these majestic creatures is going to provide us with the ability to protect snow leopards, other species and their ecosystems. Without their involvement, we are always going to struggle to make a positive impact.”

Primary challenges include habitat loss, poaching, climate change, and human-wildlife conflict. Their skins are used for rugs and luxury décor and their bones are used in traditional medicines.

Today Marwell is working on initiatives to safeguard the future of snow leopards in China, Kazakstan and Bhutan as well as transboundary projects working collaboratively across international borders to protect the future of snow leopards.