Medina Primary School and Ace's mum Amber Field presented a cheque of £467.60 to Rachel Funnell, charity co-ordinator for the PIAM Brown children’s cancer ward at Southampton Hospitals Charity.

The schoolboy tragically passed away after a shock leukaemia diagnosis while on holiday in Barbados. Ace, who was aged eight, suffered a major bleed on his brain on January 8, suffering irrecoverable brain damage. He passed away on January 14.

On the day of his funeral last month, the school paid their respects by having a ‘Blue Day’ to celebrate the Pompey fanatic’s memory and raise money for the cancer ward.

Pictured is: Year 4 with (front l-r) Ace's mum Amber Field and Rachel Funnell, charity co-ordinator for the PIAM Brown ward at Southampton Hospitals Charity. Picture: Sarah Standing (210323-1304)

‘If Ace had got back alive from Barbados he would have continued treatment at the ward. The money was raised on the day of Ace’s funeral when all the kids were invited to dress in blue and make a contribution to the hospital. We dressed in blue because Ace was a big Pompey fan.’

He added: ‘I was very pleased with how much we raised, I did not think we would get that much. People dug deep to show support for Ace’s mum who does not have any other children. When things are tough the community really works together. It’s so tragic.’

A number of tributes have been made for the popular boy, with a separate fundraiser fetching £120,000. For Ace’s funeral last month well-wishers flocked the streets of Portsmouth as eight white horses pulled a carriage. The procession also featured 13 limousines, four sports cars and two floral hearses. A police escort was in place as the procession went past Medina Primary where his friends and teachers paid their respects to him before travelling onto Kingston Cemetery.