Met Office now warns of Storm Jocelyn as people urge forecaster to "stop scaring"

Yet another weather warning and another storm name have been issued for the south east - but there’s good news for people in the Portsmouth area.

No sooner had Storm Isha passed than the Met Office were issuing their next latest warning - this time a yellow warning for Storm Jocelyn. The warning is for winds which are expected to hit between Tuesday at midday through to 3pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to develop across this region during Tuesday afternoon, peaking overnight into Wednesday morning, before easing across most areas by midday. However, winds are likely to remain strong across and just to the east of the Pennines until early Wednesday afternoon. Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely inland, perhaps 65mph on some exposed coasts.”

But despite the warning to the south east, Portsmouth and Hampshire are not on the list of areas due to be affected - with Buckinghamshire the closest region to be hit.

Meanwhile readers of The News admitted on social media they were less than impressed with all the hype for Storm Isha. One person said: “Average winter storm.” Another wrote: “Nothing really, normal for winter, sea very rough conditions.”

A third posted: “Fine, just a lot of rain.” A fourth joked: “Terrible. A bucket ended up at the other end of the garden.”

A fifth said: “An empty plastic bucket blew over.” A sixth person fumed: “Just a normal winter like it has been every year. What (are) all the (weather) warnings (about). Stop scaring.”

Others revealed they had witnessed some damage. One person said: “Roof tile from next door found smashed outside our front door. Fence with honeysuckle blown down.”

Another wrote: “Just lots of rain and scary noises at our place. Saw a fallen front garden wall as I was taking my son to school.”