Mimii Ngulube: How will Portsmouth Love Island Contestant fare in new series, according to betting experts
As previously reported, Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, will join ten other people looking for love in the new series. She describes herself as a “girls' girl” and spontaneously decided to apply after becoming dissatisfied with the Portsmouth dating pool. Jake Ashton, entertainment content editor at Online Betting Guide has provided insight into the latest Love Island betting specials. According to the betting company, the odds of Mimii winning the series are 11/2 and she has a 15.4 percent chance of nabbing the £50,000 prize money to split with a partner.
Jake Ashton said: “As Love Island returns to our screens for another series next week, speculations are already high for which contestants will go furthest in the show and give themselves a chance of winning the prize money. Samantha Kenny from Liverpool was announced as one of the first islanders heading into the villa earlier this week and has been named as an early favourite to become the top woman of the series, alongside Nicole Samuel, with both contestants having a 7/2 chance of taking the top woman crown. For the boys, contestants Ronnie Vint and Ciaran Davies also share joint spots with their chances also at 7/2 for being crowned Top Man of the series.
“27-year-old Ronnie is best friends with footballer Bradley Dack. To some, he is best known for marrying former Islander Olivia Attwood, who rose to fame after appearing in the Love Island villa back in 2017. With the backing of previous contestants, this could work well in Ronnie's favour as he looks to last the whole seven to eight weeks in the villa.”
Mimii Ngulube will join ten other people looking for love in the new series. She hopes to bring style and laughs to the villa as she meets the other contestants next week. Speaking ahead of the new series, Mimi said: "The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here. I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. "I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well — I’m good at picking up on people's personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar."
