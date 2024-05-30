Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of the brand new series of Love Island, a betting expert has predicted how well each contestant could do in the villa - here is how Portsmouth’s Mimii Ngulube has been ranked.

As previously reported, Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, will join ten other people looking for love in the new series. She describes herself as a “girls' girl” and spontaneously decided to apply after becoming dissatisfied with the Portsmouth dating pool. Jake Ashton, entertainment content editor at Online Betting Guide has provided insight into the latest Love Island betting specials. According to the betting company, the odds of Mimii winning the series are 11/2 and she has a 15.4 percent chance of nabbing the £50,000 prize money to split with a partner.

Jake Ashton said: “As Love Island returns to our screens for another series next week, speculations are already high for which contestants will go furthest in the show and give themselves a chance of winning the prize money. Samantha Kenny from Liverpool was announced as one of the first islanders heading into the villa earlier this week and has been named as an early favourite to become the top woman of the series, alongside Nicole Samuel, with both contestants having a 7/2 chance of taking the top woman crown. For the boys, contestants Ronnie Vint and Ciaran Davies also share joint spots with their chances also at 7/2 for being crowned Top Man of the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mimii Ngulube, Love Island 2024 (Photo: ITV)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“27-year-old Ronnie is best friends with footballer Bradley Dack. To some, he is best known for marrying former Islander Olivia Attwood, who rose to fame after appearing in the Love Island villa back in 2017. With the backing of previous contestants, this could work well in Ronnie's favour as he looks to last the whole seven to eight weeks in the villa.”