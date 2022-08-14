Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate her second birthday and show her incredible progress, Esme Groves embarked on a mile-long walk from South Parade to Clarence Pier to raise awareness for her condition with her family.

The ‘amazing’ Havant infant, with the use of a walker, walked the route in the searing heat on Saturday morning to raise money for the charity Shine. The family have already smashed their £500 target by raising nearly £2,000.

Esme Groves (2) sets off for her charity walk from South Parade Pier to raise money for charity Shine.

Esme has only been on a walker for the last couple of months and only recently stood without any assistance for the first time.

Parents Terry Groves, 37, and his partner, Carrie, were told, at the five month scan in 2020, that their baby was believed to have spina bifida, potentially reducing her quality of life.

But Carrie underwent a surgery to repair Esme’s spine whilst she was still in the womb - becoming only the ninth person in the UK to undergo the risky operation.

Terry said: ‘The walk is a celebration of Esme’s second birthday and her journey to show it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom if you are told your child has the condition.

Esme (2), and family at South Parade Pier before setting off for their one mile charity walk.

‘She is a very happy girl and is now able to walk with a walker and has a good quality of life, even though we were told she wouldn’t have. Even those on the more severe end of the spectrum can still live normally.

‘Some doctors are misinformed and do not have all the knowledge. We were being edged towards having a termination.

‘But we are so glad we decided not to and for Carrie to have the operation. It was a risk but it gave Esme the chance of life which we are so glad about, even if Carrie did go through hell after the operation.’

Esme faces day-to-day challenges such as having to be catheterised daily, but she is accustomed to this and knows no different.

Carrie Groves (36), Esme (2), and Terry Groves (37) at South Parade Pier before setting off for their one mile charity walk.

Carrie, speaking of when they were told the news, said: ‘It was an horrendous time. It was very difficult because they couldn’t give a definite, “yes it will be fine”. And because of Covid I was on my own in hospital in London for 10 days.

‘But I wouldn’t change it for the world. We were told she would need a wheelchair but now the physio is saying it is just a confidence thing for her to walk without a walker. She’s a miracle.’

Carrie’s mum Sharon Lawrence said: ‘Esme is amazing and I admire her so much for the operation.

‘She stayed at mine afterwards and couldn’t stand or walk. She had been cut while still having a baby inside growing which stretched the muscles when they should be healing and made it agony for her.

Esme Groves (2) sets off for her charity walk from South Parade Pier to raise money for charity Shine.

‘Esme is a lovely girl who has come so far. We’re so lucky she has been given the chance to have her.’

