Roderick Hoyle, 78, was last seen at around 7pm on Friday, March 4 at his home address in Romsey.

Police have now confirmed he has been found safely. ‘We are pleased to say that Roderick Hoyle has now been found by officers,’ a statement said.

An appeal was issued on Saturday by police with it thought he could be in the Chandler’s Ford area.

Police appeal

A spokesman for Hampshire police said then: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Roderick and we are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for Roderick’s welfare.’

