With Mother’s Day fast approaching, many will be looking for something to do for their mums – here are ten things that you can do in and around Portsmouth which may give you some inspiration.
From a boozy cinema viewing to a sing-along lunch or a stroll along the beach, there are a number of things that you can do this year to spoil your mum rotten, whatever your budget is, to say thank you for all of the things that you mum has done for you.
1. ABBA sing-alog
The Village Hotel, Portsmouth, is hosting a Mothers Day Mumma Mia Sing-Along lunch on March 19 at 12noon. The event will cost £30 per adult and included in that price is a three course meal with a complimentary cocktail for all mums. The bar opens at 12noon and everyone will be seated by 1pm. There is also the option to buy family bundle tickets. https://www.village-hotels.co.uk/portsmouth
2. Spinnaker Tower afternoon tea
Spinnaker Tower is offering a Mother's Day afternoon tea experience which will cost £80 for two people to go up into Clouds Cafe which is set 110 metres up and has beautiful views of the city. Included within the price of the afternoon tea is a glass of prosecco each, sweet and savoury treats and admission to the tower itself which you will be able to have a look around and take a daring walk across the glass floor. www.spinnakertower.co.uk/high-tea/
3. Bombay Sapphire Distillery
Bombay Sapphire Distillery, Laverstoke, between Basingstoke and Andover and is a perfect spot to take your mum for one of its Mother's Day experiences. It is putting on a cinema boozy showing of Mamma Mia at its cinema. Tickets cost £35 per person and included in the package there will be gin and snacks in a comfortable cinema room. The screenings are on March 18 at 7pm and March 19 at 5:30pm and you can purchase extras to go alongside your experience. The distillery is also offering an afternoon tea experience which comes with two cocktails, and tickets cost £40 per person. You can add a gin cocktail masterclass on top of the afternoon tea which will offer a 45 minute mixology session, and this will cost £65. www.bombaysapphire.com/distillery
4. Retail therapy at Gunwharf Quays
Taking your mum shopping at Gunwharf Quays could be exactly what she needs and there is no better place in the city to indulge in retail. From designer clothes to shoes and bags to watches and candles the list could go on because Gunwharf has so much to offer and could keep you and your mum occupied for the entire day. Not only are there retail shops, but there are also a number of restaurants, fast food chains and cafes dotted around which all offer a huge range of food and drinks. To check the opening times of the shops, go to the Gunwharf Quays website for more information.
