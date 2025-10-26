Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle crash as police launch appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision close to New Alresford, near Winchester, on Saturday (25 October). Officers were called at 10.35am to a report of a single-vehicle collision near the roundabout close to Whitehill Lane.
Police said: “Sadly, a motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“Officers would like to hear from any witnesses. We would also like to identify the driver of a white van who was in the area at the time as they may have information which could help with our investigation. Did you witness the incident, and do you have any dashcam footage or information which could help our enquiries?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting 44250483294, or report online via How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website: Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers