Training and jobs marketplace Get Licenced compiled a top 10 list of UK music festivals in which Victorious Festival ranked third in the UK, with a score of 7.21 out of 10. The leader board was created after analysing data from across 132 music festivals including line-up size, 2023 ticket price, festival capacity, critical acclaim, publicity, weather conditions and ticket price split per performer in each location. An early bird weekend ticket for Victorious Festival costed as little as £145.

The festival is seconded only by Glastonbury in terms of price per act, with a stacked bill of world-class performers including headliners Mumford & Sons, Kasabian and Jamiroquai. It is also likely to have the best weather of any festival this summer, the festival’s location in Southsea has the highest average temperature of festivals in the top 10 list and one of the lowest rainfall levels.

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is the ultimate family-friendly festival experience. Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now, with weekend camping tickets from just £195 and day tickets from just £65 (fees apply).

Five to 12-year-old tickets cost just £8 a day and under five years are able to join in the fun for just £1 with all activities in the Kids Arena absolutely free, making it even better value for families.

