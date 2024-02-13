Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elizabeth Ferioli-Brown after winning the gold medal at the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisation) world championships

Elizabeth Ferioli-Brown, of Ringwood, said she was “so proud” after winning the gold medal at the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organisation) world championships held in Portugal. The fearless mum beat six competitors from over 120 countries to win the coveted world title in November.

To qualify for Team GB, Elizabeth had to win the WAKO British tournament in Nottingham before attending all squad training sessions. WAKO holds world championships every two years. In 2021 the highly technical combat sport was recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Elizabeth said: “I am so proud to represent the UK. None of it would have been possible without the tireless support of my family, friends, and teammates. There are so many people I would like to thank, but there is one person, sadly no longer with us that would have enjoyed this success so much, Kerry Anderson – I know she was with me.

“Massive thanks to all the Team GB coaches Leigh Randall, Duane Reid, Sharon Gill, Billy Bryce, Sean Veira, Dev Barrett, Mark Watkins, and Kevin Patrick Baldwin. We had so many fighters, and the schedule was tight, but I always had a coach, one who knew exactly what I needed to do to win.

“They all gave their time helping us to warm up, train at the squad training and on the competition mats. Thank you.”

Elizabeth regularly trains at both Ringwood and her affiliate club in Basingstoke where she is supported by George Peploe, the British Champion and owner of Basingstoke Kickboxing Organisation.

Forty two GB Team members took part in the WAKO World Championships 2023. Chris Aston, Kieron Jones, Jack Buckley, Michael Leask, Darrell Merryweather and Fin Heesom also won gold medals. The senior women's team won gold in the team event, including Evelyn Neyens, Ellie Harvey, Taylor Smith, and Grace Chandler.