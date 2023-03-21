Mystery as police issue update on 'unusual' Leigh Park incidents needing air ambulance
Police have provided an update into ‘unusual’ incidents in Leigh Park that saw an air ambulance attend.
Police were called to the scene in Botley Drive just after 12.30pm on Wednesday last week after a male motorbike rider in his 20s ‘was taken to hospital with serious injuries’. Around the same time in nearby Middle Park Way, police also attended an assault with an air ambulance paramedic car attending. Police are not currently linking the incidents.
Nearly a week on from both events, police are still appealing to the public with ‘enquiries’ ongoing for both incidents – with no arrests yet made. A police spokeswoman told The News: ‘There is no significant condition update to issue regarding the rider. In terms of the circumstances of the collision, we’re still carrying out enquiries into this and into whether anyone else was involved. We’re not linking it to the incident in Middle Park Way at the current time.’
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said: ‘The critical care team of one doctor and one paramedic provided medical treatment to the patient on scene, before the patient was conveyed by road to hospital. An air ambulance crew member travelled with the patient to continue providing ongoing treatment.’
The spokesman for the air ambulance added: ‘It is very unusual to have two incidents at the same time so close together.’
Anyone with information for the Botley Drive incident should call police on 101, quoting 44230104018, or can submit a report online.