Mystery Hampshire man wins National Lottery Set For Life game earning him £10k a month for 30 years
Having chosen to remain anonymous, the man known only as Mr. B, is planning on jetting off first class on a second honeymoon to the Seychelles. He received the good news after winning The National Lottery’s Set For Life draw on Monday, February 10, earning him a staggering £10,000 a month for 30 years.
After matching all five numbers and the life ball, Mr. B is planning more trips including a family holiday at Centre Parcs.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, this is incredible news for Mr. B who has won £10k every month for thirty years! His second honeymoon is certainly going to feature a few upgrades now! Huge congratulations!”
Mr. B picked five random personal numbers for his winning draw. In the Set For Life game you pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one life ball from 1 to 10. Mr. B received the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, while the second prize is £10,000 a month for one year. You also receive £5 if you match two numbers.
Tickets costs £1.50 a line with the draw taking place every Monday and Thursday.
