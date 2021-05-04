Mystery lottery winner, known only as Mr. M from Hampshire, has scooped £1m

The lucky Hampshire local won the Lotto prize by matching five main numbers plus the Bonus Ball in the draw on Wednesday February 17.

He now plans to pay off his mortgage and treat his family with the winnings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottery balls. Credit:NewsCast

The winner has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. M for winning this fantastic prize. He has become a millionaire overnight and can look forward to paying off his mortgage and treating his family with his winnings.

‘We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail in line with government guidance.

‘Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.’

SEE ALSO: Boxing academy welcomes back youngsters

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron