New buoys installed at Hayling Island to help protect endangered birds

New marker buoys have been put in place at Sandy Point, Hayling Island to help protect endangered birds. Picture by Andy Johnson

It is hoped the buoys, which have been put in place near Hayling Island Sailing Club by Chichester Harbour Conservancy, will remind paddle boarders, kayakers and other leisure water users to steer clear of the beach at high tide when it is a vital spot for birds to rest.

Councillor Seán Woodward, chairman of the Partnership for South Hampshire, the body that oversees Bird Aware Solent, said: ‘We have a wealth of wildlife on the Solent coast and this project will help ensure we’re able to share our shores responsibly.’

Large numbers of wading birds use the beach as a resting site in winter, including oystercatcher and dunlin which are on the UK red list for conservation.

The birds feed in the food-filled mud but as the tide rises, they need somewhere to stay dry and conserve their energy.

In recent years, there has been a decline in the number of birds using the area.

Peter Hughes, Chichester Harbour Conservancy ecologist said: ‘This is an important site throughout the year, for waders in the winter and terns in the summer, and these buoys will raise awareness amongst harbour users that our birds need resting areas that are free from disturbance.’

The buoys provide guidance for water sports in the area with some advising users to keep clear of the area, and others identifying the area as a wildlife refuge.

