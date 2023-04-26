The high street will be welcoming UandG Hair and Aesthetics from May 1, and owner, Ummi Akinpelu and her husband, Ola, are over the moon at the business venture.

Ummi has been working in hair salons for years and it has always been a dream to find a premises where she could open up a business for herself – and her dream has quickly become a reality.

The salon has been completely transformed since the 40-year-old got the keys and she has given the site a new lease of life from its former use as a bathroom shop which sold sinks, taps and toilets.

Ummi Akinpelu is opening up her own hair and aesthetics salon in Lee-on-the-Solent next month.

Ola said: ‘It has taken about a month to get to where we are because we’ve had a designer and painters all working in there and it has taken about that time to get everything come together.

‘She has been working as an employee in hair salons but she is now opening her own up and it is a very big place.’

Ummi’s husband said that he is proud of his wife’s accomplishment by stepping out on her own and opening up her own establishment.

He added: ‘She is not just a hairdressers but she has also done training courses in beauty and aesthetics so she is an aesthetician.’

The salon will be divided into two areas, one where customers can get their hair done and the other where Ummi will be offering a range of aesthetic treatments including lip augmentation and marionette line.

It will also be offering a range of hair options from a standard cut and blow dry to a complete restyle, all of which can be found on the website.

The countdown for the grand opening has begun and the couple are working hard to get everything in order before they thrust the doors open to the Lee-on-the-Solent community – and they have already had bookings come through for next month.

