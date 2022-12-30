The 30-year-old suffered a severe brain injury following a car crash in November 2008, but has been defying medical convention ever since. He trained relentlessly to abseil down Spinnaker Tower – raising money for his close friend Josh Evans.

Josh, of Leigh Park, suffers from a similar brain injury following a motocross accident. The pair met face to face for the first time in May as Jack – a former Havant and Waterlooville defender– descended the tower to rapturous applause.

Jack Farrugia in a teandem abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, in aid of his friend Josh Henwood-Evans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-35)

Speaking about the nomination, dad Laurence said: ‘We’re over the moon about it, and didn’t expect anything like that. Jack does astound us with the things he wants to take on and does take on. Even though it does frighten me sometimes, it really shows his determination to get over his brain injury and try to do as much as he can in life, rather than just sitting around, which is really good in my book.

‘He’s trying to do things to fulfil his life and we’re trying to help him do that.’

Over £2,000 was raised for Josh, with the money going towards medical equipment.

Josh Henwood-Evans, sitting front left, and Jack Farrugia, sitting front right, with families, friends and well-wishers after the event. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-28)

Laurence said he had a lump in his throat when the two met in person for the first time. He added Jack will not slow down next year as he’s planning to walk the tunnels at each Premier League football stadium.

‘He’s always got to have goals and milestones, and Jack’s always up for it,’ he said, ‘We’ll carry on doing things to help others and himself.’