Determined Jack Farrugia - who cannot eat, speak, or swallow due to a severe brain injury - was equipped with a harness and a special chair to make his descent down the Spinnaker Tower.

The 30-year-old, who uses a wheelchair following a tragic car accident, has been defying medical belief for more than a decade - and is now on a mission to raise funds for a man with a similar brain injury.

Jack Farrugia in a teandem abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, in aid of his friend Josh Henwood-Evans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-35)

Josh Evans, also 30, suffered a brain injury due to a motocross accident.

While Jack received a payout after his injury, Josh did not, and so the Evans family do not have the money to house him at home permanently.

After being introduced to each other by mutual friend Barry Williams, the Farrugias lent them a van so Josh can be taken out, and Jack decided to take on the fundraising abseil to raise money for his friend.

Laurence Farrugia, Jack’s dad, kept his feet firmly on the ground while his son travelled to the top of the Spinnaker Tower.

Jack gives a thumbs up after reaching the ground.Jack Farrugia abseils down the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, in aid of his friend Josh Henwood-Evans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-32)

He said: ‘We’re trying to help out where we can to raise a bit of money for him so he can get his house converted and come on home. At the moment he’s in a care home.

‘We know what he’s going through because we went through it ourselves.’

Barry took to the podium as he performed his Neil Diamond impression for the crowds, getting everyone to sing along with Jack’s favourite, Sweet Caroline.

Josh Henwood-Evans, sitting front left, and Jack Farrugia, sitting front right, with families, friends and well-wishers after the event. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-28)

Those watching Jack’s descent clapped and cheered their support.

Barry said: 'Jack is a bit crazy - it's so great what he's doing.’

Josh and his mum Maxine came to Gunwharf to cheer Jack on - and the pair met face to face for the very first time after Jack returned to the ground.

Watching from the base of the Spinnaker Tower, Maxine said: 'It's a bit of an emotional day.

Supporters on the ground. Jack Farrugia abseils down the Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, in aid of his friend Josh Henwood-Evans. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140522-33)

'This means the world to us, it's so kind of Jack.

'The money raised means everything - it would mean he could get back to his family home more.'