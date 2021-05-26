On top of the housing already being built, the parish has to find sites for at least 1,250 extra new homes.A six week public consultation on the neighbourhood plan review document, which focuses growth to the east of Southbourne, ends on Thursday June 3.David King, representing a group of residents living in Inlands Road, commended the parish council for its hard work in trying to protect the area from speculative development.But he raised their concerns about the impact of so many new homes when their wastewater and road infrastructure is already struggling to cope.They also feel not enough consultation has been held on a masterplan for large development proposed to the east of them, which has been included as an appendix to the submission plan.Mr King said: ‘We really worry our community is sleepwalking into this.’