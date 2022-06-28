Maurice Webb, 78, from Havant, scooped the American muscle car as an 'Early Bird Prize' in a Million Pound House prize draw.

Maurice’s new motor is a Ford Mustang Mach-E (22 plate). The all-electric engine produces an impressive 266bhp and a whopping 428 lb-ft of torque which propels the real wheel drive machine from 0-60mph in just 5.2 seconds.

The car has an on-the-road price tag of £52,320.

Maurice Webb with the Ford Mustang Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

It also boasts an extended range battery, meaning Maurice could travel up to 305 miles from a single charge. He can even achieve 59 miles of range from just 10 minutes charge at a fast-charging station. The eco-friendly car is also exempt from road tax.

The former lorry driver continues to work delivering medical equipment and medicine for a local pharmacy. He mainly delivers supplies to elderly people at home.

Maurice worked throughout the pandemic to ensure hundreds of vulnerable people still received crucial deliveries in the Waterlooville, Lovedean and Clanfield areas.

Maurice Webb from Havant with the £50k Ford Mustang Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

He drives a Ford Courier van for work - and only just bought himself a second-hand Suzuki Grand Vitara two months ago.

Maurice has been married to wife Linda for 27 years, he has three sons from a previous relationship and shares a stepdaughter and stepson with Linda - as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A shocked Maurice said: ‘When I found out I’d won I couldn’t believe it, but my wife Linda was even more surprised as I hadn’t told her I’d entered - there are still some things I don’t tell her!

‘I’ve only just bought a new car, so I’ll have to wait and see which one I’m going to keep – Linda doesn’t drive so we don’t need two cars - but maybe she’ll think about getting her licence now we have a Mustang.

Maurice Webb in the Ford Mustang Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

‘Even though I retired a few years ago I’m still on the roads doing deliveries as I love driving and get bored very easily.

‘I entered the Omaze draw as the car looked stunning and the house didn’t look too shabby either.

‘Even if I hadn’t won, I wouldn’t have minded as it goes towards a good cause, I think what Omaze is doing is fantastic because it’s raising money to help Blood Cancer UK continue the incredible work they do.’

Maurice joked that he’s not worried about his electricity bill rising due to charging the car at home as he’ll just ‘plug it into the next-door neighbours’.

He paid £20 for his winning entry in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw and hoping his good luck continues and he can bag the main prize - a £3,000,000 property in Cornwall.

The lucky winner will get the keys to an award-winning four-bedroom house, boasting unobstructed panoramic views of the Camel Estuary, just a mile away from the picturesque village of Rock, on the North Cornwall coast.

The luxurious 4,200 sq ft home - crowned Best New Build in Cornwall 2020 - is set in more than five acres of land and has been designed to seamlessly blend into the surrounding Cornish countryside.

The house is in a quiet and private location, in an area of outstanding natural beauty. Outside it has a south-facing, sun-soaked terrace with unspoilt views overlooking the estuary, as well as a hot tub and an internal courtyard with exposed brick walls featuring a large open fireplace.

The sustainable house is mortgage free and all stamp duty and legal fees are covered. The winner is also given £50,000 cash to help them settle in - and is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

As well as making its grand prize winner a multi-millionaire - the draw will also support Blood Cancer UK, a charity dedicated to funding research into blood cancer, which includes leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

The money raised through the Cornwall House Draw will help Blood Cancer UK to fund more research to help bring forward the day when blood cancer is finally beaten, and to give support and information to people who are affected by blood cancer.

This innovative fundraising campaign with Omaze will give the charity a minimum donation of £100,000 guaranteed and has a target raise of at least £500,000.

James Oakes at Omaze said: ‘By offering this dream property in Cornwall, we’re not only giving people the chance to win an amazing house, but also raising money and introducing charities to brand new audiences.

‘We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £5,750,000 UK charities since we launched in 2020.’