Frontman of The Who Roger Daltrey CBE was awarded the honour as he visited Portsmouth Guildhall with his Who Was I? tour today. The Who performed at the city’s The Birdcage Club a number of times in their early years before their first performance at Portsmouth Guildhall on their 1974 tour supporting their Quadrophenia album.

Andy Grays, CEO of The Guildhall Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to honour Roger Daltrey’s lifelong dedication to music and his connection to Portsmouth and the Guildhall through our Wall of Fame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Daltrey inducted into Portsmouth Guildhall's Wall of Fame.

‘It is a privilege to welcome an artist of Roger’s calibre in our first induction post-Covid and we enjoyed celebrating his many successes and achievements while reminiscing on his memories of the venue and city’.

Portsmouth Guildhall’s Wall of Fame was introduced in 2014 to honour artists who have achieved great success and whose work has brought immense joy and entertainment to millions.

Roger Daltrey will sit in the company of The Osmonds, Genesis’ Steve Hackett, and Mark King of Level 42.

Roger Daltrey.