Frontman of The Who Roger Daltrey CBE was awarded the honour as he visited Portsmouth Guildhall with his Who Was I? tour today. The Who performed at the city’s The Birdcage Club a number of times in their early years before their first performance at Portsmouth Guildhall on their 1974 tour supporting their Quadrophenia album.
Andy Grays, CEO of The Guildhall Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to honour Roger Daltrey’s lifelong dedication to music and his connection to Portsmouth and the Guildhall through our Wall of Fame.
‘It is a privilege to welcome an artist of Roger’s calibre in our first induction post-Covid and we enjoyed celebrating his many successes and achievements while reminiscing on his memories of the venue and city’.
Portsmouth Guildhall’s Wall of Fame was introduced in 2014 to honour artists who have achieved great success and whose work has brought immense joy and entertainment to millions.
Roger Daltrey will sit in the company of The Osmonds, Genesis’ Steve Hackett, and Mark King of Level 42.
They returned to the venue in 2002 for two warm-up dates ahead of their ‘The Who and Special Guests: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ charity concerts, which raised more than £1.2million for The Teenage Cancer Trust.Roger received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of ‘Tommy’ in Ken Russell’s 1975 movie adaptation of The Who’s rock opera album by the same name.As well as a successful acting and film production career, he also cultivated a successful solo career with 10 solo studio albums to his name.A member of the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame and the UK Music Hall of Fame, Roger was honoured in 2005 with a CBE for his services to music and good causes and has also been awarded a Steiger Award, the James Joyce Award from the University College of Dublin, a stone on the new Camden Music Walk of Fame and in 2009 received America’s most prestigious cultural award, the Kennedy Center Honors.