People bask in Southsea sun for first Easter in three years with no Covid restrictions

Piercing blue sky and warm sunshine bathed Southsea for the Bank Holiday weekend as people made the most of their freedoms.

The sight of families frolicking on the beach and enjoying the endless entertainment was a far cry from two years ago when the place was a ghost town as the country was plunged into a bleak lockdown amid the spiralling surge of the virus.

Last year restrictions were still in place over Easter as the government warned people not to socialise with others indoors except with those from their household or support bubble. Outdoor meetings were allowed for groups of six people or two households.

Chance and Lilly Bell Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-90)

This year, finally, was a different story with all restrictions lifted.

Those basking in the sun on Saturday - with temperatures climbing to a pleasant 19C - were happy to throw off the shackles.

Hotspots Clarence Pier, South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake and Southsea Common were awash with people relaxing and having fun.

Willow, Marley and Isla Mace Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-87)

Horndean couple Barry and Linda Minchin, who appeared in The News last year taking in the rays, were back at their favourite spot soaking up the sun in the hut near the Hovertravel terminal.

Barry, 72, said: ‘It is beautiful here. You could be anywhere in the world when it's sunny like this.

‘There are always things going on and lots to watch such as the boats going up and down all day. You never get bored. We love coming here to this spot - it’s a real sun trap.

‘It’s nice for so many people to enjoy the place when the weather is like this especially now that we don’t have restrictions.

Michael Kelly and Taylor Haddigon with their daughters Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-69)

‘It’s a shame the sea defence work in Old Portsmouth hasn’t been done in stages as it spoils the walk but overall it’s lovely here.’

Linda, 68, added: ‘It’s warm and lovely and such a nice spot to watch the world go by.’

Jasmine Port, 28, had travelled from Bedhampton with her two children Bryce, four, and two-year-old Rose. ‘It’s a lovely day and nice to be out enjoying the good weather. There’s lots for the children to do here with the beach and funfair,’ the mum said.

Local Alan Knight was with his daughter Sarah Knight and her two children Rose-Hamby and Roman.

Jayne and Georgia Stechman and Tracey Jones with their dogs Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-55)

Alan, 69, said: ‘It is fantastic, just what you want for Easter. We’re off to the museum and will be enjoying the entertainment.

‘It’s nice to see the family rather than just speak on the phone like during the past two Easters due to Covid.

‘It’s good people can come out and enjoy the sun.’

Southsea resident Julian Savin, 57, was out making the most of the fine weather by riding his bike to run a few errands.

He said: ‘It’s great weather - it’s only the second time I’ve worn shorts this year.

‘There’s no better place than Southsea when the sun is out and it is so different to past Easters. We still need to be careful of Covid but being outside things are quite safe. We have to live with Covid.’

Jen, Joe, Jamie and Alison Winter with Leo Winter in the middle enjoying his chips Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-60)

Portsmouth dads Taylor Haddigan, 28, and Michael Kelly, 29, were treating their children to a trip to South Parade Pier. ‘It’s lovely weather and it’s good to be able to spend time outside with them and hopefully wear them out a bit,’ they said.

Chance Bell, 29, of North End, was with his children having fun on the pier. ‘It’s nice to be out enjoying the sun. I didn’t realise it had been three years since we last had a normal Easter - time flies,’ he said.

Meanwhile others had come from further afield as they took advantage of what Southsea has to offer.

Constantine Lazar, 39, had travelled from north London to enjoy a trip to the sea with his family.

‘We thought we should come down here with the nice weather. We’ve been here before, it’s our favourite place to come in the south,’ he said.

‘There’s lots to do, whether it’s stuff by the beach or the shopping. It’s a pretty cool area.’

Steve Jones, 64, was enjoying the beach with his family after visiting from Reading. ‘We come here quite a lot and with the nice weather we thought it would be good to get out and enjoy the area,’ he said.