Person hit by train between Petersfield and Havant, according to South Western Railway

According to South Western Railway (SWR), emergency services are currently dealing with the incident.

On the SWR website it said: ‘We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train between Petersfield and Havant.

‘Our response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident.

Pic: Stuart Bailey

‘In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all power to the track will need to be switched off in the affected area.’

Due to the incident all lines between the stations are blocked.

SWR added: ‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 8pm.

‘Until further notice the following alterations will be necessary: trains between Waterloo and Portsmouth may be diverted via Eastleigh or run between Waterloo and Haslemere.

‘To assist you with your journey your ticket will be accepted, at no extra cost to yourself, on the following services: Southern between Portsmouth and London, Stagecoach bus routes 20, 21 and 23 between Havant and Portsmouth and Stagecoach bus routes 70, 71 and 72 between Guildford and Haslemere.

‘We have arranged replacement buses to run on the following routes: Guildford - Havant in both directions, estimated to be in place at Guildford at 5.30pm.’

Passengers are advised to check the SWR website for more information.

