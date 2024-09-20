Person killed after being hit by train at Emsworth, police confirm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person has been killed after being hit by a train at Emsworth, British Transport Police have confirmed.

Southern Rail has confirmed a major incident this morning. Trains are currently not running between Chichester and Havant due to a person being hit by a train. | Daniel Oreilly

As reported this morning, Southern Rail said a person had been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant just after 10am. Emergency services swarmed to the scene in a desperate attempt to save the person.

British Transport Police have now confirmed the death and given more details over the incident. A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Emsworth railway station at around 10.21am today (20 September) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Southern Rail posted to X this morning: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Chichester and Havant. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Southern Rail has now confirmed that replacement buses would be put in place and there would be delays of up to an hour while the incident was dealt with by emergency services.

Southern Rail said: “Lines are open and trains are once again running through the affected area - you will no longer need to use an alternative route, but you may need to use more trains then usual to travel.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill - or you can visit www.samaritans.org.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. Call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information