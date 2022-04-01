Police and ambulances were called just after 7.20am to reports of a crash on the westbound carriage between junction nine for Park Gate and junction eight for Bursledon.

Three patients were assessed by paramedics, with one then taken to University Hospital Southampton.

Hampshire police told The News: ‘We were called at 7.21am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles - two cars and a lorry - on the M27 westbound between junctions nine and eight.

SCAS ambulance

‘One person has reported a head injury and is being treated. Three of the four lanes were closed while we responded. The road has since been reopened.’

And a spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We were called at 7.22am this morning to the M27 between nine and eight westbound to a collision involving a car and a lorry.

‘We sent to the scene a paramedic team leader and an ambulance crew.

How the delays on the M27 looked this morning. Picture: Romanse

They were assessing three patients, just one patient was treated at the scene by the crew for serious injuries.

‘Following treatment at the scene the patient was taken to University Hospital Southampton.’

Following the incident delays on the M27 of up to an hour were reported, with further delays in the surrounding areas due to drivers taking alternative routes.

As reported, all lanes reopened at around 9.30am but according to National Highways delays remained for some time after.

