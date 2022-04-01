Lanes now cleared following multi-vehicle collision on M27 near Park Gate junction but delays remain
ALL lanes along a stretch of the M27 have now reopened following a multi-vehicle collision but delays remain.
As reported, three lanes on the westbound side of the motorway, between junction nine for Park Gate and junction eight for Bursledon, were closed as a result of the incident, that took place at around 7.40am.
At 9.30am National Highways said: ‘All lanes are now open and the scene is clear.
‘Delays remain but these will start to clear now. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.’
Earlier this morning traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘M27 westbound – three lanes remain closed due to multi-vehicle RTI between J9/A27 Park Gate and J8/A3024 Bursledon, approx 40 minutes delay heading back towards J11/A27 Fareham.’
The incident was also causing tailbacks elsewhere due to diversions
Romanse said: ‘A27 Segensworth - Slow westbound on Bridge Road/Southampton Road due to diverting traffic following RTI on M27, approx 20 minutes delay.’
The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.
We will provide updates as we get them.