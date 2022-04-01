Lanes now cleared following multi-vehicle collision on M27 near Park Gate junction but delays remain

ALL lanes along a stretch of the M27 have now reopened following a multi-vehicle collision but delays remain.

By Fiona Callingham
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:41 am

As reported, three lanes on the westbound side of the motorway, between junction nine for Park Gate and junction eight for Bursledon, were closed as a result of the incident, that took place at around 7.40am.

At 9.30am National Highways said: ‘All lanes are now open and the scene is clear.

‘Delays remain but these will start to clear now. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.’

Earlier this morning traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘M27 westbound – three lanes remain closed due to multi-vehicle RTI between J9/A27 Park Gate and J8/A3024 Bursledon, approx 40 minutes delay heading back towards J11/A27 Fareham.’

The incident was also causing tailbacks elsewhere due to diversions

Romanse said: ‘A27 Segensworth - Slow westbound on Bridge Road/Southampton Road due to diverting traffic following RTI on M27, approx 20 minutes delay.’

40 minute delays on the M27 on April 1, 2022. Picture: Romanse

The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

We will provide updates as we get them.

