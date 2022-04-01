As reported, three lanes on the westbound side of the motorway, between junction nine for Park Gate and junction eight for Bursledon, were closed as a result of the incident, that took place at around 7.40am.

At 9.30am National Highways said: ‘All lanes are now open and the scene is clear.

‘Delays remain but these will start to clear now. Thanks for your patience. Have a safe onward journey.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this morning traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘M27 westbound – three lanes remain closed due to multi-vehicle RTI between J9/A27 Park Gate and J8/A3024 Bursledon, approx 40 minutes delay heading back towards J11/A27 Fareham.’

The incident was also causing tailbacks elsewhere due to diversions

Romanse said: ‘A27 Segensworth - Slow westbound on Bridge Road/Southampton Road due to diverting traffic following RTI on M27, approx 20 minutes delay.’

40 minute delays on the M27 on April 1, 2022. Picture: Romanse

The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

We will provide updates as we get them.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron