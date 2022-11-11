Personnel from HMS Sultan all came together to remember those who made the biggest sacrifice as they served for their country during British conflicts at a Drumhead Ceremony on Armistice Day.

The remembrance service, which uses neatly piled drums as an altar, was held and welcomed senior officers, which included Captain Jo Deakin OBE, the Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, among everyone else in attendance who were observing a two-minute silence.

​Wreaths were laid by people representing HMS Sultan including civil servants, civilian personnel and by the youngest air and marine engineering trainees who are serving within the engineering schools.

Poppy wreaths were also laid at the Falklands Conflict Memorial and the Gosport Airfield Memorial which are located at the base.