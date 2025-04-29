Man racially abused and attacked by stranger in Portsmouth road as police make arrest
A 27-year-old man was pictured being arrested following the incident around 4am on Sunday 27 April in Kingston Road.
A police spokesperson said: “Police arrested a man in Kingston Road on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police, a racially aggravated public order offence, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.
“This follows an incident shortly before when a man was approached by a man he did not know in Kingston Road, who shouted racist abuse at him and assaulted him.”
The arrested man has been bailed until 26 July while police conduct further enquiries.