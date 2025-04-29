Man racially abused and attacked by stranger in Portsmouth road as police make arrest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was racially abused before being attacked by a stranger in a Portsmouth road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police make arrest in Kingston Road | Stu Vaizey

A 27-year-old man was pictured being arrested following the incident around 4am on Sunday 27 April in Kingston Road.

A police spokesperson said: “Police arrested a man in Kingston Road on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault police, a racially aggravated public order offence, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This follows an incident shortly before when a man was approached by a man he did not know in Kingston Road, who shouted racist abuse at him and assaulted him.”

The arrested man has been bailed until 26 July while police conduct further enquiries.