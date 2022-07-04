One car was captured on its side in Eastern Road yesterday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at roughly midday, on the junction of Hayling Avenue.

It caused severe delays as both directions of the road were closed, as police officers cleared the scene.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed no arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Police were called at 12.07pm yesterday to reports of a collision on Eastern Road, Portsmouth.

‘Five vehicles were involved in the collision; a BMW 330 E, a Citroen Berlingo, a Kia Rio, a Skoda Superb and a Vauxhall Astra.’

Drone pictures captured the extent of delays caused by the five-vehicle crash on Eastern Road, which happened yesterday afternoon. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

As previously reported in The News, the driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit are appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash.

A statement said: ‘We are appealing for any witnesses to contact 101 quoting 44220264854.