The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration, with Big Lunch event on Southsea Common, the King George V playing fields and elsewhere today.
Yesterday saw big events in Stoke Road in Gosport, Hayling Island and in Portsea, Portsmouth
On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties started across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.
Last night saw the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace and this afternoon in London is the People’s Jubilee Pageant.
Platinum Jubilee street parties and events across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:25
- Residents turn up in their droves for Jubilee celebrations
- Dozens of street parties are taking place
- Today sees the Big Lunch picnics...
- ....but the weather is not looking great
Bishop’s Waltham high street is closed off for a party - and is looking lovely!
The Cosham Big Lunch is under way too
There’s a party at the cathedral in Old Portsmouth
Adam Knight, 48, Lisa Houghton, 46, and Kathy Knight, 47, from Old Portsmouth
Street party in Dampier Close, Gosport
Nathan Fall, 36, with his partner Rachel Martin, 39, and their three-month-old daughter Elsie Fall
The street party in Weymouth Avenue, Gosport
Back, from left, Diane Dewhirst, John Poole and Mick Dewhirst with front, from left, Tim Milne, Margaret Poole, Samuel Moss and Avril Moss
It’s a dogs’ life
Stewie, Freya, Indi and Berrie - Golden retrievers at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville
Flags are flying in Gosport
Jessica Brennan, eight, celebrating in Oval Gardens, Gosport
Meanwhile, in Horndean...
Horndean and Clanfield residents are celebrating at Merchistoun Hall