The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration, with Big Lunch event on Southsea Common, the King George V playing fields and elsewhere today.

Yesterday saw big events in Stoke Road in Gosport, Hayling Island and in Portsea, Portsmouth

Zoe Marriot and Ky Harding, with dog Callie in Fairmead Walk, Cowplain Picture: Alex Shute

On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties started across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.

Last night saw the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace and this afternoon in London is the People’s Jubilee Pageant.

The bunting flies for a street party at Selsey Avenue in Gosport today Picture: Mike Cooter

Neighbours in Burbidge Grove, Southsea Paul Woolf and Trixie Humphrey enjoy the street party on Friday Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency