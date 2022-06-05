Platinum Jubilee: Jubilee Big Lunches take place across the area and there's bunting aplenty as residents in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Gosport come out in force for street parties

NEIGHBOURHOODS across the area are still in full party mode as streets and areas are coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 1:46 pm

The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration, with Big Lunch event on Southsea Common, the King George V playing fields and elsewhere today.

Yesterday saw big events in Stoke Road in Gosport, Hayling Island and in Portsea, Portsmouth

Zoe Marriot and Ky Harding, with dog Callie in Fairmead Walk, Cowplain Picture: Alex Shute

On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties started across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.

Last night saw the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace and this afternoon in London is the People’s Jubilee Pageant.

The bunting flies for a street party at Selsey Avenue in Gosport today Picture: Mike Cooter
Neighbours in Burbidge Grove, Southsea Paul Woolf and Trixie Humphrey enjoy the street party on Friday Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency
Left to right: Pam Brady and Joan Flowers, both from Gosport, at the Lee jubilee celebration

Bishop’s Waltham high street is closed off for a party - and is looking lovely!

Bishop’s Waltham on June 5, 2022 for the Platinum Jubilee
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:23

The Cosham Big Lunch is under way too

Hayley Ball at the Cosham Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch on June 5, 2022
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:24

There’s a party at the cathedral in Old Portsmouth

Adam Knight, 48, Lisa Houghton, 46, and Kathy Knight, 47, from Old Portsmouth

Adam Knight (48), Lisa Houghton (46) and Kathy Knight (47) from Old Portsmouth at the Cathedral street party Queen’s Platinum ,Jubilee
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:24

Street party in Dampier Close, Gosport

Nathan Fall, 36, with his partner Rachel Martin, 39, and their three-month-old daughter Elsie Fall

Nathan Fall (36) with his partner Rachel Martin (39) and their 3 month old daughter Elsie Fall at Dampier Close, Gosport street party
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:04

The street party in Weymouth Avenue, Gosport

Back, from left, Diane Dewhirst, John Poole and Mick Dewhirst with front, from left, Tim Milne, Margaret Poole, Samuel Moss and Avril Moss

Back, from left, Diane Dewhirst, John Poole and Mick Dewhirst with front, from left, Tim Milne, Margaret Poole, Samuel Moss and Avril Moss at Weymouth Avenue, Gosport street party
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:00

It’s a dogs’ life

Stewie, Freya, Indi and Berrie - Golden retrievers at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville

Stewie, Freya, Indi and Berrie - Golden retrievers at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 14:25

Flags are flying in Gosport

Jessica Brennan, eight, celebrating in Oval Gardens, Gosport

Jessica Brennan (8) celebrating in Oval Gardens, Gosport
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 13:54

Meanwhile, in Horndean...

Horndean and Clanfield residents are celebrating at Merchistoun Hall

Horndean and Clanfield residents celebrating at Merchistoun Hall
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 13:53

Shane Scott and Natalie Crane with family and friends on Southsea Common for the Jubilee Big Lunch

Shane Scott and Natalie Crane with family and friends on Southsea Common for the Jubilee Big Lunch
Sunday, 05 June, 2022, 13:50

Steve and Teresa Meade at the Big Lunch on Southsea Common

Steve and Teresa Meade at the Big Lunch on Southsea Common
