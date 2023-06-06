Police attend as three cars crash on M27 near Portsmouth causing heavy traffic

News you can trust since 1877
Three cars crashed on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning causing heavy traffic.
By Steve Deeks
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

As reported, the incident happened westbound between junction 12 and junction 11 after first being reported at around 6.30am. A post from the AA said: ‘Heavy traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J12 M275 (Portsmouth) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Congestion to Langstone roundabout in Havant. Lane three is no longer blocked as all cars have been moved over to the shoulder, but residual delays remain.’

Now a police spokesman has revealed three cars were involved in the crash. He said: ‘We were called at 7.17am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. No injuries were reported.’

The M27 near Portchester Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)The M27 near Portchester Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
