POLICE have located a missing 16-year-old who was believed to be in the Hampshire area following an appeal.

By Fiona Callingham
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 8:23 am
Updated Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:13 pm

Dominik, who is originally from Kent, was last seen in the Medway area of Kent on Thursday, March 3.

While appealing for information a spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Our officers have been working closely to assist Kent Police with their enquiries as we now believe that Dominik may possibly be in the Southampton area.

A missing boy has been found. edited:habibur rahman

‘We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public to keep an eye out for anyone matching his description and to report any sightings of him to us.

‘Dominik is described as being white, slim, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with blonde hair.’

Just after 5pm today (March 19) Hampshire police said: ‘We're pleased to let you know that 16-year-old Dominik from Kent has been located.

‘Thanks as always to everyone who shared our appeal.’

