Missing Jay Emery who was last seen leaving his home address in Landport at 1pm yesterday (Feb 27) has now been located.

Police put out an appeal to find Jay today, stating that they were ‘extremely concerned’ for his welfare.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We believe that he is still in the Portsmouth area.

Police have found missing man Jay Emery

‘Since he was reported as missing to us at 9pm, officers have been pursuing different lines of enquiry to find him.

‘We and his family are extremely concerned for Jay’s welfare so we are now turning to the public to help us locate him.

‘He is described as: white, 6ft tall, blonde hair, blue eyes, average build, tattoos on his arm and finger, and a lion face on one of his hands and he was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.’

He added: ‘If you see Jay, please call us on 999 immediately, quoting 44220081274.’

