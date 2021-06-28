Police release name of cyclist killed in crash with car earlier this month

David Davenport, 59, from Eastleigh died in a collision in Sparsholt near Winchester on Tuesday June 8.

He was riding a pedal cycle along Woodman Lane around 2.30pm when he was involved in a collision with a blue Mini Cooper at the crossroads with Sarum Road.

Police are investigating the incident

Mr Davenport was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on June 16 as a result of his injuries.Officers are appealing for information. ‘If you saw what happened please call us on 101 or report online quoting reference number 44210223675,’ police said.

