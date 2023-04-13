Police update after car flips upside down following crash on Portsdown Hill leaving pensioner injured
No arrests have been made after a car flipped upside down following a collision between two vehicles on Portsdown Hill that left a pensioner injured.
Police were called to the scene of a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on Sunday at 4.15pm where one car had been flipped onto its roof. Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and a man in his 70’s was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: ‘A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’
SEE ALSO: Trail of destruction in road
A post on the police’s social media page added: ‘Fortunately only very minor injuries were sustained but their two vehicles were very much written off. A timely reminder why excess speed is one of the fatal 5.’
However, four days after the incident police have indicated no further force action will be taken with no one arrested.