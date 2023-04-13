News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
39 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
52 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
1 hour ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation

Police update after car flips upside down following crash on Portsdown Hill leaving pensioner injured

No arrests have been made after a car flipped upside down following a collision between two vehicles on Portsdown Hill that left a pensioner injured.

By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

Police were called to the scene of a road traffic incident in Portsdown Hill Road on Sunday at 4.15pm where one car had been flipped onto its roof. Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident and a man in his 70’s was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: ‘A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Trail of destruction in road

Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Most Popular

A post on the police’s social media page added: ‘Fortunately only very minor injuries were sustained but their two vehicles were very much written off. A timely reminder why excess speed is one of the fatal 5.’

However, four days after the incident police have indicated no further force action will be taken with no one arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Passengers cause disruption

Related topics:PolicePortsdown HillPassengersEmergency servicesHampshire