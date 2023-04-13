A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: ‘A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.’

Road traffic incident on Portsdown Hill on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

A post on the police’s social media page added: ‘Fortunately only very minor injuries were sustained but their two vehicles were very much written off. A timely reminder why excess speed is one of the fatal 5.’

However, four days after the incident police have indicated no further force action will be taken with no one arrested.

