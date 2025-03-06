Police have given an update over an e-scooter rider fighting for his life after a crash involving a car on Tuesday (March 4).

Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life

As reported, police were called at 9.55pm to reports of a collision on Purbrook Way involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a privately-owned e-scooter.

The rider of the e-scooter, a 50-year-old man from Havant, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police previously said.

Giving an update, the force has said there is no change with the man’s condition and no one has been arrested at this stage.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it,” the spokesperson said previously. “We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”

If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 44250097515 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/