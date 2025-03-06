Police update over Havant e-scooter rider fighting for life after crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have given an update over an e-scooter rider fighting for his life after a crash involving a car on Tuesday (March 4).

Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for lifePurbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life
Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life

As reported, police were called at 9.55pm to reports of a collision on Purbrook Way involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a privately-owned e-scooter.

The rider of the e-scooter, a 50-year-old man from Havant, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police previously said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giving an update, the force has said there is no change with the man’s condition and no one has been arrested at this stage.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it,” the spokesperson said previously. “We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”

If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 44250097515 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Havant

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice