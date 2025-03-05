Havant man fighting for life after e-scooter crash involving car

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An e-scooter rider is fighting for his life after a crash involving a car last night.

Crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton, leaves man fighting for life Crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton, leaves man fighting for life
Crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton, leaves man fighting for life | Stu Vaizey

Police were called at 9.55pm last night (Tuesday 4 March) to reports of a collision on Purbrook Way involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a privately-owned e-scooter.

The rider of the e-scooter, a 50-year-old man from Havant, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it,” a spokesperson said.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”

If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 44250097515 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Related topics:Bedhampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice