Havant man fighting for life after e-scooter crash involving car
Police were called at 9.55pm last night (Tuesday 4 March) to reports of a collision on Purbrook Way involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a privately-owned e-scooter.
The rider of the e-scooter, a 50-year-old man from Havant, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.
“As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it,” a spokesperson said.
“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”
If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 44250097515 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
