Police update over Portsdown Hill crash that leaves rider seriously injured
A man, 25, has been left with “serious” and potentially “life changing injuries” following a collision involving a grey and turquoise Yamaha motorbike and a silver Ford Fiesta on Portsdown Hill Road around 8am this morning, as reported. Police have now revealed the rider is from Havant as they appeal to the public for information.
The road was closed off for several hours at the scene near to the access road to Farlington Redoubt but has since reopened. No one has been arrested.
A force statement said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Portsdown Hill Road.
“Police were called to the road at 8.04am today (Monday 28 April) following the collision between the grey and turquoise Yamaha motorbike and the silver Ford Fiesta.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious and potentially life-changing injuries, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or perhaps saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.
“Did you see these two vehicles, or capture them on Dash Cam? Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250183211.”
You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
