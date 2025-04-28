Breaking

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in Portsdown Hill crash

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash on Portsdown Hill this morning.

Police at the scene of a crash on Portsdown Hill that left a motorcyclist seriously injuredPolice at the scene of a crash on Portsdown Hill that left a motorcyclist seriously injured
Police at the scene of a crash on Portsdown Hill that left a motorcyclist seriously injured | Stu Vaizey

A man, 25, has been left with potentially “life changing injuries” following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Portsdown Hill Road around 8am this morning.

As reported, the road has been closed off with police currently at the scene making enquiries. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04am following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on Portsdown Hill Road.

“The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with potentially life changing injuries. Officers remain on scene making enquiries.”

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2177 Portsdown Hill Road both ways from Crookhorn Lane to Beverley Grove. First reported 7.35am.”

