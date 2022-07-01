Caravans, cars and vans descended onto the space alongside Grange Lane and Rowner Lane next to Grange School.

Hampshire police said it is still trying to find a solution.

Travellers were spotted on a field next to Grange School, in Gosport, on June 29. The field runs along Rowner Lane and Grange Lane.

A spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the unauthorised encampment, have visited the site and will be liaising with the landowners.’

It comes after police issued an update on social media on Thursday.

In a Tweet, police said: ‘We're aware of an unauthorised encampment on the field which runs along Grange Lane and Rowner Lane.

‘As was the case yesterday, officers have again today provided a visible presence in the area, and been on hand to engage with the travellers and local community.

‘There were no issues this morning, but we'll continue to pay attention to the area, ensuring that all parties are looked after.

‘We're supporting them in bringing a safe [and] peaceful resolution to the matter.’

Gosport Borough Council has already attended the scene.

Residents expressed their frustration on Facebook at the encampment.

One said: ‘That’s not going to be good for the school with them being there.’

Another person wrote: ‘Not good for school or the rubbish they will leave round on the grass including dirty toilet paper.’

But a woman defended the actions. She posted: ‘They aren’t doing nothing wrong, they aren't on the school property or interfering. Why do you lot always give us a bad name?’

