Portsmouth FC has confirmed it will pay tribute to a fan Alec Lumb with a minute’s applause ahead at its next match tomorrow.

Alec’s beloved club will hold the applause ahead of kick-off at Fratton Park tomorrow evening (Wednesday, January 22) before their next Championship fixture against Stoke City.

The Pompey fan died shortly after Portsmouth kicked off against Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 18 despite the efforts of the medical team who assisted him in the North Stand.

A fundraiser has been set up for his family which has raised more than £11,000, and the club has announced that supporters can also now add messages to an online book of condolence.

Alec and Sharon were both season ticket holders in the North Stand | Go Fund Me/Family

A statement from the club confirmed: “Portsmouth FC will pay tribute to Alec Lumb before Wednesday night’s Championship match against Stoke at Fratton Park. Alec sadly passed away after collapsing inside the ground just as Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough was about to start.

“A minute’s applause will be held ahead of kick-off, while the players will wear black armbands to honour the season ticket holder, who had been a passionate Pompey supporter for many years.

“The club have also opened an online book of condolence for supporters to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a cherished member of the Fratton faithful.

“This will then be presented to his family and if you would like to post a message, then please click here and select ‘Add to board’ at the foot of the page. Please note that all messages are public.”

He left behind his partner of 15 years Sharon, as well as his daughters Hannah and Rebecca, and step-daughters Lauren and Shannan. He was also an elder brother to Ian and Sue.

To support the fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/alec-lumb